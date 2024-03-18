Dividend paying stock Oil India share price to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend paying stock: Shares of Oil India Ltd, Tierra Agrotech Ltd, and Tine Agro Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 18 (Monday).
The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared interim dividend, rights issue, bonus issue, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.
The record date by the 3 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 18.
Oil India dividend 2024
Oil India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share.
In a stock exchange filing, Oil India said the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08th March, 2024 has inter-alia accorded its approval for “Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- per share (85% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The Second Interim Dividend 2023-24 will be paid on or before 07th April, 2024."
Shares of Oil India will trade ex-dividend on Monday.
Tierra Agrotech Rights Issue 2024
Tierra Agrotech: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.
In a stock exchange filing, Tierra Agrotech said the Board of Directors declared rights issue of “Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10/- each (“Rights Equity Shares")."
According to the stock exchange filing, up to 96,94,041 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each to be issued and the issue price has beenfixed at “ ₹50/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of ₹40/- per Rights Equity Share and Face Value of ₹10/- each)."
The rights issue size is “ ₹4,847.02 lakhs".
Tine Agro bonus shares, stock split
Tine Agro: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 and stock split from ₹10 to ₹1.
In a stock exchange filing, Tine Agro said the Board of Directors declared sub-division of equity share at “10 to 1 i.e. Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up."
The company also declared a bonus issue at “1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up."
Shares of Tine Agro will trade ex-bonus and ex-split on Monday.
