Dividend paying stock Oil India share price to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend paying stock: Oil India has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 8.50 per equity share

Dividend paying stock: Shares of Oil India Ltd, Tierra Agrotech Ltd, and Tine Agro Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 18 (Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared interim dividend, rights issue, bonus issue, and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 3 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oil India dividend 2024 Oil India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Oil India said the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on 08th March, 2024 has inter-alia accorded its approval for “Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 8.50/- per share (85% of paid-up capital) for the financial year 2023-24. The Second Interim Dividend 2023-24 will be paid on or before 07th April, 2024."

Shares of Oil India will trade ex-dividend on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tierra Agrotech Rights Issue 2024 Tierra Agrotech: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

In a stock exchange filing, Tierra Agrotech said the Board of Directors declared rights issue of “Fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10/- each (“Rights Equity Shares")."

According to the stock exchange filing, up to 96,94,041 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10/- each to be issued and the issue price has beenfixed at “ ₹50/- per Rights Equity Share (including premium of ₹40/- per Rights Equity Share and Face Value of ₹10/- each)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rights issue size is “ ₹4,847.02 lakhs".

Tine Agro bonus shares, stock split Tine Agro: The company has declared a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 and stock split from ₹10 to ₹1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Tine Agro said the Board of Directors declared sub-division of equity share at “10 to 1 i.e. Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up."

The company also declared a bonus issue at “1:1 i.e. 1 (One) Bonus Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing Equity Shares of Face Value of Re. 1/- each fully paid up."

Shares of Tine Agro will trade ex-bonus and ex-split on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

