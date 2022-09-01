PFC shares trade ex-dividend today, stock falls

Last month, the company informed that “the board in its meeting held on August 12, 2022 approved an interim dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each for 2022-23." Further, the company said that September 3, 2022 shall be the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend and the date of payment /dispatch of the interim dividend shall be on or before September 11, 2022.