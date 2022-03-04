Pharma company announces 490 dividend per equity share. Do you own?

Dividend paying stock: Pharma company Sanofi India has proposed ₹490 per equity share final dividend including special dividend in its latest Annual General Meeting (AGM). Sanofi India dividend of ₹490 includes ₹181 final dividend and ₹309 per equity share special dividend.

As per the information available on BSE, "Sanofi India Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from April 16, 2022 to April 26, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend (including Special Dividend) & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on April 26, 2022."

In its exchange communication, Sanofi India informed about the dividend payment proposal citing, "Recommendation for payment of a final dividend of Rs. 181 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the year ended 31st December 2021 and a special dividend of Rs. 309 per equity share of Rs.10 each for the year ended 31st December 2021, after considering the slump sale and transfer of Company's nutraceuticals business during the year and reviewing the cash requirements for the Company's operations."

What is share dividend?

Share dividend is distribution of a listed company's earnings to a certain class of its shareholders. Dividend payment is decided by the board of directors of the company as reward to the shareholders for investing money into its venture. It can be paid either in cash or in as additional stocks, whichever decided by the company's AGM. So, dividend paying shares provide an additional avenue for revenue generation for the stock investors. Common shareholders of dividend-paying companies are typically eligible as long as they own the stock before the ex-dividend date.

