Pharma company announces 490 dividend per equity share. Do you own?

Share dividend is distribution of a listed company's earnings to a certain class of its shareholders. Dividend payment is decided by the board of directors of the company as reward to the shareholders for investing money into its venture. It can be paid either in cash or in as additional stocks, whichever decided by the company's AGM. So, dividend paying shares provide an additional avenue for revenue generation for the stock investors. Common shareholders of dividend-paying companies are typically eligible as long as they own the stock before the ex-dividend date.