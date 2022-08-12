REC's record date for bonus shares issue next week. Key things to know2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 03:36 PM IST
- REC has fixed record date for ascertaining entitlement of Thursday, August 18, 2022 eligibility of shareholders for bonus shares
Public enterprise REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, had announced that its board has recommended bonus shares issue in the ratio of 1:3 and also fixed the record date for the same which is next week on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The stock will start trading ex-bonus on Wednesday, a day ahead of the record date.