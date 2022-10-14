Dividend paying stock revises record date for bonus share issue. Details here2 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 08:57 AM IST
Bonus shares 2022: Atam Valves shares are one of the dividend paying stock on Dalal Street that is soon going to trade ex-bonus this month. However, the board of directors of the multibagger stock has revised record date for bonus shares from 12th October 2022 to 24th October 2022. The small-cap company has already declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be issued to each shares held by the shareholders on bonus shares record date.