Bonus shares 2022: Atam Valves shares are one of the dividend paying stock on Dalal Street that is soon going to trade ex-bonus this month. However, the board of directors of the multibagger stock has revised record date for bonus shares from 12th October 2022 to 24th October 2022. The small-cap company has already declared bonus shares in 1:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be issued to each shares held by the shareholders on bonus shares record date.

Informing stock market exchanges about the revised record date for bonus shares, Atam Valves Ltd said, "Please refer to earlier intimation dated 29th September, 2022, keeping October 12, 2022 as the record date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares, this is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date). Accordingly, the revised record date is on Monday, October 24, 2022, which is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."

Atam Valves shares are one of the dividend paying stocks of Indian stock market. The small-cap company has given ₹2 final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and the stock traded ex-dividend on 23rd September. The small-cap stock had given final dividend in financial year 2020-21 as well. It had given Re 1 final dividend for FY21 and the stock had traded ex-dividend on 22nd September 2021.

Atam Valves shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced recently. It has given over 600 per cent YTD return whereas in last five year, it has surged from around ₹40 to ₹340, delivering more than 750 per cent return to its shareholders. In recent times, it has risen from around ₹125 to ₹340 apiece levels, giving near 150 per cent return to its investors.