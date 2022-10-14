Dividend paying stock revises record date for bonus share issue. Details here

Informing stock market exchanges about the revised record date for bonus shares, Atam Valves Ltd said, "Please refer to earlier intimation dated 29th September, 2022, keeping October 12, 2022 as the record date for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares, this is to inform you that Company has revised the Record Date to Monday, October 24, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of fully paid up Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:1 (i.e. issue of 1 (One) equity share for every existing 1 (One) equity shares held of Rs. 10/- each as on the above -mentioned record date). Accordingly, the revised record date is on Monday, October 24, 2022, which is in compliance with the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015."