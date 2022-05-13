Dividend paying stock rises after announcement of final dividend

The dividend paying company has informed about the development in regard to final dividend payment in its exchange communication citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR "), and further with respect to intimation dated 4'11May 2022 to Stock Exchanges for Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on 11‘hMay 2022, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today commenced at 14:00 hrs and concluded at 16:45 hrs, the Board decided to recommend to the members final dividend of Rs.l4.50/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31“ March 2022, which shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), if declared and approved by the members at the AGM."

