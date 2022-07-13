While announcing its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2022, India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board also declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. The record date of TCS' interim dividend has been set this week on July 16.

"The interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," TCS had informed in an exchange filing. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.

In FY22, TCS' total dividend stood at ₹43 per equity share. In the annual report dated June 2, it was revealed that for the full year, the company's shareholder pay-out stood at ₹38,010 crore up by 12.2% yoy. The pay-out included dividend including the unpaid dividend, buyback and taxes.

Last week, TCS reported a 5.2% rise in Q1FY23 profit from a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimate, as rising employee costs squeezed earnings even as demand remained robust. The Mumbai-based company’s net profit rose to ₹9,478 crore in the quarter ended June. Revenue for the quarter grew 16% from a year ago to ₹52,758 crore on the back of broad-based growth.

Its Constant Currency (cc) revenue growth was up 15.5% year-on-year YoY, whereas Q1 dollar revenue came at $6,780 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 23.1%, down from 25.5% year ago, mainly due to impact of annual salary increase, elevated cost of managing the talent churn and gradually normalizing travel expenses, the company had said.

Shares of TCS were trading more than 1% lower at ₹3,041 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's session. The IT stock is down about 20% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to a 9% fall in benchmark Sensex.