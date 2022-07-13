TCS' record date for interim dividend this week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
- Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company
While announcing its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2022, India's top IT company Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board also declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. The record date of TCS' interim dividend has been set this week on July 16.