TCS' record date for interim dividend this week. Details inside

"The interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the register of members of the company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Saturday, July 16, 2022, which is the record date fixed for the purpose," TCS had informed in an exchange filing. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.