Dividend paying stock: TCS to trade ex-dividend next week to pay ₹75 per scrip1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 02:02 PM IST
- Dividend paying stock TCS has announced special dividend of ₹67 per share and third interim dividend of ₹8 payable in FY23
Tata Consultancy Services or TCS shares would one of the dividend paying stocks next week as board of directors of the company has fixed 17th January 2023 as record date for payment third interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share and payment of special equity dividend of ₹67 per share. The bellwether IT giant would pay special dividend and third interim dividend on ex-date basis. Means TCS share price will trade ex-dividend on 16th January 2022 i.e. on Monday next week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started