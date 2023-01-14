Dividend paying stock: TCS to trade ex-dividend next week to pay 75 per scrip

TCS informed Indian stock market bourses about the dividend payment of ₹75 citing, "We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a third interim dividend of Rs. 8 and a special dividend of Rs. 67 per Equity Share of Re. 1 each of the Company. The third interim dividend and the special dividend shall be paid on Friday, February 3, 2023, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."