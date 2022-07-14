TCS shares trade ex-dividend today. What investors should know2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM IST
- Along with releasing its Q1 results, TCS' board declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) started trading ex-dividend on Thursday, ahead of its record date for the interim dividend. The IT stock fell 0.3% to ₹3,028 apiece on the BSE in early deals and is down about 8% in the last five trading sessions after reporting a disappointing results for the April-June quarter.