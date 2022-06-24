Dividend paying stock to consider bonus share issue. Details here

Dividend paying stock REC Ltd is going to consider issuance of bonus shares on 30th June 2022. In its meeting on 30th June 2022, board of directors of REC Limited will consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. The board is expected to decide ratio of bonus shares in this meeting as well. Bonus shares, if approved, will be another good news for shareholders as the company has already given interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the financial year 2022.

