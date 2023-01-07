Dividend paying stock to trade ex-dividend soon. Share rallies 250% in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- Multibagger stock has fixed 11th January 2023 as record date for payment of ₹7.50 special dividend in FY 2022-23
Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of Welspun Enterprises has fixed 11th January 2023 as record date for dividend payment. As per the information available on Indian stock market exchanges, the company board has approved 75% special dividend or ₹7.50 per share for its shareholders and board has fixed 11th January 2023 as date to finalise eligible shareholders eligible for the dividend payment. While approving the special dividend, the company board also approved buyback of shares at ₹200 apiece through tender route.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started