Dividend paying stock to trade ex-dividend soon. Share rallies 250% in 3 years

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the special dividend and buyback of shares, Welspun Enterprises Ltd said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today decided, subject to shareholders’ approval, to undertake buyback of 1,17,50,000 equity shares of ₹10/- each at the buyback price of ₹200/- per Equity Share (Buyback Price), for an aggregate amount of ₹235 crore (Buyback Size), representing 14.22% and 15.74% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022 respectively through the tender offer route."