Dividend paying stock trades ex-bonus today after giving 700% return in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock has fixed 22nd December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio
Bonus shares 2022: Shares of Precision Wires India Ltd are one of the stocks in focus today as the small-cap share is trading ex-bonus stock today. The board of directors of the company has fixed 22nd December 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares. The small-cap company board has already declared bonus shares in 1:2 ratio, which means one bonus share for every two shares held by the shareholder on record date for bonus shares.
