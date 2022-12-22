Dividend paying stock trades ex-bonus today after giving 700% return in 3 years

Precision Wires India share price history

This multibagger small-cap stock is one of those shares that has given strong upside movement in post-Covid rebound. In April 2020, this small-cap stock was available at ₹13.50 apiece levels and today it is quoting ₹79 apiece. This means, this small-cap multibagger stock has delivered to the tune of 700 per cent return in this near 3 years time horizon. This has happened despite the stock being under sell off stress for the last one month, losing more than 25 per cent in this time.