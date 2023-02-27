Dividend paying stock yields 17.6% in 2022. Beats PPF, bank FD return
- Dividend paying stock ended in 2021 at ₹283.80 apiece on NSE and traded ex-dividend on two occasions
Dividend paying stock: Shares of Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd are one of those dividend paying stocks listed on Dalal Street that have given whopping dividend yield in 2022. Indian Card Clothing Company shares traded ex-dividend two occasions in 2022 giving net dividend of ₹50 per equity share to its shareholders in the year gone by.
