Dividend paying stock yields 17.6% in 2022. Beats PPF, bank FD return

Indian Card Clothing Company share price at the end of 31st December 2021 session was at ₹283.80 apiece levels. So, if some one had bought Indian Card shares around these levels at the end of 2021 and had remained invested in this stock till date, the investor would have received total dividend payment of ₹50 per share in 2022 against an investment of around ₹285 apiece. This means, the dividend yield for the shareholder of Indian Card Clothing Company shares had been around 17.60 per cent.