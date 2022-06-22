Dividend paying stocks 2022: 5 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Shareholders of BSE Ltd, CAMS, Happiest Minds, Alufluoride, and Nath Bio-Genes ought to be notified that these stocks will go ex-dividend on June 23, 2022, the next day or tomorrow.
Shareholders of BSE Ltd, CAMS, Happiest Minds, Alufluoride, and Nath Bio-Genes ought to be notified that these stocks will go ex-dividend on June 23, 2022, the next day or tomorrow. This implies that from tomorrow, these stocks won't be trading with the value of the announced dividend for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022. In plain fact, if you buy these stocks tomorrow, you won't get the dividend. Additionally, these stocks will drop tomorrow by the amount of the announced dividend, and new buyers would not be entitled to receive the dividend.
BSE Ltd
BSE Limited has announced an equity dividend of 675.00 per cent at a face value of ₹2, or ₹13.5 per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 2.26 per cent at the current share price of ₹595.50. The stock will begin trading ex-dividend tomorrow, June 23, 2022, and the record date for the dividend has been fixed as June 24, 2022.
The company has informed in a filing to BSE that “The Board has approved the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 12.00/- per equity share. The above Dividend will be paid to those shareholders as on June 24, 2022 which has been fixed as the "Record Date" for determining the members eligible to receive dividend. The expected date of disbursement of the dividend to the shareholders will be on or before July 20, 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow and the shares of CAMS closed today at ₹2300 level down by 4.30% from its previous close.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
In its annual report of 2021-22, the company has mentioned that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of ₹2/- per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 25, 2022 to Thursday, June 30, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY 2021-22. The record date for payment of final dividend would be June 24, 2022. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after July 5, 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend on 23rd June 2022 and in trade today the shares of Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹842 with a downside gap of 0.64%.
Alufluoride Ltd
The company has informed BSE by saying that “Members are requested to note that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2022 have recommended a final dividend for financial year 2021-22 of INR 1/- per share. The record date for the purpose of final dividend is 24th June, 2022. The final dividend once approved by the Members, shall be paid on and from 14th July, 2022."
The stock shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow on 23rd June 2022 and the stock closed today with a downside gap of 2.38% at ₹208.95 apiece.
Nath Bio-Genes
The company has said in BSE exchange filing that “In continuance to our intimations dated May 24th 2022, after due deliberation the Board of Directors has recommended dividend for financial year 2021-22 of Rs. 2/-(i.e. 20%) per equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10.00 per share fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders in upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company."
And on 3rd June 2022, Nath Bio-Genes Ltd informed BSE that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday 30% June 2022. The registrar of Members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from 25th June 2022 to 30% June 2022 for the purpose of holding Annual General Meeting and Declaration of Dividend. And the record date is 24% June 2022."
The shares of Nath Bio-Genes shall trade ex-dividend tomorrow and the stock closed today at ₹158 a piece, up by 0.83% from the previous close of ₹156.70.