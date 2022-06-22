Dividend paying stocks 2022: 5 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd

In its annual report of 2021-22, the company has mentioned that “The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of ₹2/- per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Saturday, June 25, 2022 to Thursday, June 30, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM, annual closing and for determining entitlement of members for the final dividend for FY 2021-22. The record date for payment of final dividend would be June 24, 2022. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after July 5, 2022."