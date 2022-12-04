Dividend paying stocks: 4 shares to trade ex-dividend this week8 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 10:17 AM IST
- Two out of these four dividend paying stocks are among multibagger stocks delivered by Dalal Street in recent years
Dividend paying stocks: After key benchmark hitting new life-time high last week, Dalal Street is going to resume trade on Monday for a fresh week session. In this upcoming week session, four stocks are going to trade ex-dividend this week. Out of these four stocks, two are multibagger stocks.