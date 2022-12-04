Dividend paying stocks: After key benchmark hitting new life-time high last week, Dalal Street is going to resume trade on Monday for a fresh week session. In this upcoming week session, four stocks are going to trade ex-dividend this week. Out of these four stocks, two are multibagger stocks.

Here we list out full details in regard to those dividend paying stocks:

1] Panchsheel Organics: Shares of this chemical stock are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The board of directors of this multibagger stock has fixed 5th December 2022 as record date for dividend payment. As per the information available on BSE website, the small-cap stock will trade ex-dividend on 5th December 2022 as well.

"In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has inter alia 1] Approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. 2] Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023."

The small-cap company further informed Indian bourses that dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, December 14, 2022 to the Members entitled thereto.

"The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, December 05, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend," said Panchsheel Organics Ltd.

2] Hinduja Global: This mid-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that is going to trade ex-dividend this week. The board of directors of the company has fixed 8th December 2022 as record date for payment of ₹5 interim dividend payable during the financial year 2022-23.

The mid-cap company informed Indian bourses about interim dividend citing, "The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today, declared second interim dividend of Rs. 5 per share (50% of Face Value of Rs.10 each) for Financial Year 2022-23 and fixed Thursday, December 08, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for payment of this interim dividend. The said dividend of ₹5 per share shall be paid to the eligible Members of the Company within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration."

3] Aptus Housing Finance: .his financial company is going to trade ex-dividend on 8th December 2022. The board of directors of this financial company has fixed 9th December 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Friday, December 09, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend," dividend paying company said.

4] Canfin Homes: This financial company is going to trade ex-dividend on 8th December 2022. The board of directors of the company has fixed 9th December 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The company will pay interim dividend on ex-date basis.

"December 09, 2022, Friday, has been fixed by the Board as the ''Record Date'' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend," Can Fin Homes said in an exchange communication.