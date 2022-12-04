Dividend paying stocks: 4 shares to trade ex-dividend this week

"In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and all other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has inter alia 1] Approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022. 2] Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share on the Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2023."