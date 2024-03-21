Dividend paying stocks: Castrol India, Ksolves India, Patanjali Foods shares to trade ex-dividend today
Dividend paying stocks: Castrol India has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share, Ksolves India has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share
Dividend paying stocks: Shares of Castrol India Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, and Patanjali Foods Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 21 (Thursday).
