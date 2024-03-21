Dividend paying stocks: Castrol India has declared a final dividend of ₹ 4.50 per equity share, Ksolves India has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 5 per equity share

Dividend paying stocks: Shares of Castrol India Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd, and Patanjali Foods Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 21 (Thursday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared final dividend and interim dividend for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 3 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Castrol India dividend 2024 Castrol India has declared a final dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Castrol India said the Board of Directors “recommended final dividend of INR 4.50/- per equity share of the face value of INR 5/- each for the financial year ended 31 December 2023."

“The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders will be paid on or before Friday, 26 April 2024," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ksolves India dividend 2024 The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Ksolves India said: “We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, March 13, 2024, inter-alia considered and declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs.5/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company. The Dividend shall be paid within the statutory time limit to the equity shareholders of the Company."

Patanjali Foods dividend The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a stock exchange filing, Patanjali Foods said the Board of Directors “declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- (i.e. 300%) per equity share on 36,19,18,554 (net of 76,299 treasury shares) of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. The payment of the same will be made on or before 11th April, 2024."

Shares of Castrol India, Ksolves India, and Patanjali Foods will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!