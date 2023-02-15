Dividend paying stocks: 8 shares to trade ex-dividend today — Feb 15

CAMS: The financial technology company had announced a dividend of ₹10.50 per share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. The dividend will be paid to those shareholders on 15 February, and the record date has been fixed as Wedbesday. Shares of CAMS fell 0.56% to ₹2,254.45 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. CAMS is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹11,037 crore.

