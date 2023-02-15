Dividend paying stocks: 8 shares to trade ex-dividend today — Feb 15

Dividend paying stocks: 8 shares to trade ex-dividend today — Feb 153 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- Manappuram Finance, Dalmia Bharat Sugar are among eight stocks that will trade ex-dividend today
Manappuram Finance, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Sahyadri Industries, Aarti Industries, Tube Investments of India, Pradeep Metals and Saven Technologies are among eight stocks that will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday.
Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date or "ex-date" is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend payment.
Here's the list of dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend today:
Manappuram Finance: Shares of the Non-banking financial company would turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The company had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per equity share. The record date for the same is 15 February and the dividend will be paid on 4 March. Shares of Manappuram Finance fell 0.089% to ₹112.45 apiece on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. Manappuram Finance is a mid-cap firm with a market capitalization of ₹9,513 crore.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar: The shares of the sugar company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. The firm had announced an interim dividend of ₹3 per share. The record date for the same is Wednesday and the dividend will be paid on 27 February. Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar plunged 0.98% to ₹338.50 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. Dalmia Bharat Sugar is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹2,740 crore.
CAMS: The financial technology company had announced a dividend of ₹10.50 per share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. The dividend will be paid to those shareholders on 15 February, and the record date has been fixed as Wedbesday. Shares of CAMS fell 0.56% to ₹2,254.45 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. CAMS is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹11,037 crore.
Tube Investments of India: The engineering and manufacturing company had announced a dividend of ₹2 per share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. Shares of Tube Investments of India dipped 2.21% to ₹2,426.55 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. Tube Investments of India is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹46,904 crore.
Sahyadri Industries: The building material company had announced a dividend of ₹2.50 per share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. Shares of Sahyadri Industries fell 1.75% to ₹301.00 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. Sahyadri Industries of India is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹329 crore.
Pradeep Metals: The company had announced a dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. Shares of Pradeep Metals soared 1.89% to ₹186.00 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade. Pradeep Metals of India is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹321 crore.
Saven Technologies: The IT service management company had announced a dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. Shares of Saven Technologies rose 1.11% to ₹41.05 per share on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade. Saven Technologies of India is a small-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹44,657 crore.
Aarti Industries: The chemical manufacturing company had announced a dividend of ₹1 per equity share. The shares of the company would turn ex-dividend on 15 February. Shares of Aarti Industries rose 0.90% to ₹543.00 per share on the NSE in Wednesday's early trade. Aarti Industries is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹19,673 crore.
