Dividend paying stocks: 5 shares to trade ex-dividend in March

Dividend paying stocks: 5 shares to trade ex-dividend in March2 min read . 07:25 PM IST
Shares of CRISIL, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, KSolves India, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, and Marico are among five stocks that will trade ex-dividend next month.
1) CRISIL: The capital market company has declared a finial dividend of ₹23 per equity share. The company has fixed 1 April and 2 April as the book closure date which will include the dividend benefits. The stock will turn ex-dividend on 31 March.
Shares of CRISIL Ltd closed 2.43 per cent higher at ₹3,423.00 over its previous day's closing price. CRISIL has a market capitalization of ₹25,014 crore.
2) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 1.89 per cent higher at ₹26.90 over its previous day's closing price. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of ₹5,258 crore.
3) Ksolves India: The Software Development company will turn ex-dividend on 3 March. The firm had announced a third interim dividend of ₹three per equity share. Shares of Ksolves India jumped 3.55 per cent to close at ₹438.45 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trade. Ksolves India has a market capitalisation of ₹522 crore.
4) Hinduja Global: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹25, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 6 March. Shares of Hinduja Global was up 0.26 per cent to settle at ₹1,304.95 apiece on the BSE. Hinduja Global has a market capitalisation of ₹6,849 crore.
5) Marico: FMCG major Marico has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for its shareholders. Marico's record date for the said interim dividend is on 8 March, 2023. The ex-dividend date is also the same as the record date for Marico's dividend.
Shares of Marico rose 0.47 per cent to close at ₹492.30 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trade. Marico has a market capitalisation of ₹63,596 crore.
Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date or "ex-date" is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend payment.
