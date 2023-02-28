Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Dividend paying stocks: 5 shares to trade ex-dividend in March

Dividend paying stocks: 5 shares to trade ex-dividend in March

2 min read . 07:25 PM IST Livemint
Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment.

  • Meanwhile, shares of CRISIL Ltd closed 2.43 per cent higher at 3,423.00 apiece today

Shares of CRISIL, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, KSolves India, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, and Marico are among five stocks that will trade ex-dividend next month.

1) CRISIL: The capital market company has declared a finial dividend of 23 per equity share. The company has fixed 1 April and 2 April as the book closure date which will include the dividend benefits. The stock will turn ex-dividend on 31 March.

Shares of CRISIL Ltd closed 2.43 per cent higher at 3,423.00 over its previous day's closing price. CRISIL has a market capitalization of 25,014 crore.

2) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of 0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of 0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 1.89 per cent higher at 26.90 over its previous day's closing price. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of 5,258 crore.

3) Ksolves India: The Software Development company will turn ex-dividend on 3 March. The firm had announced a third interim dividend of three per equity share. Shares of Ksolves India jumped 3.55 per cent to close at 438.45 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trade. Ksolves India has a market capitalisation of 522 crore.

4) Hinduja Global: The company has declared an interim dividend of 25, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 6 March. Shares of Hinduja Global was up 0.26 per cent to settle at 1,304.95 apiece on the BSE. Hinduja Global has a market capitalisation of 6,849 crore.

5) Marico: FMCG major Marico has declared an interim dividend of 4.50 per equity share for its shareholders. Marico's record date for the said interim dividend is on 8 March, 2023. The ex-dividend date is also the same as the record date for Marico's dividend.

Shares of Marico rose 0.47 per cent to close at 492.30 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trade. Marico has a market capitalisation of 63,596 crore.

Ex-dividend means a stock is trading without the value of the next dividend payment. The ex-dividend date or "ex-date" is the day the stock starts trading without the value of its next dividend payment.

