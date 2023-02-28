Dividend paying stocks: 5 shares to trade ex-dividend in March

2) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The finance service company will trade ex-dividend on 1 March. The Bengaluru-based SFB has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share. Besides, the board has also approved a payment of an interim dividend of ₹0.55 per preferential share. Shares of Ujjivan SFB closed 1.89 per cent higher at ₹26.90 over its previous day's closing price. Ujjivan small finance has a market capitalization of ₹5,258 crore.