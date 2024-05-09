Dividend paying stocks: GM Breweries shares to trade ex-dividend on May 9
GM Breweries’ Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share for its eligible shareholders.
Dividend stocks: Shares of GM Breweries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 9 (Thursday), when it will trade ex-dividend. The company has declared a final dividend of ₹7.00 per equity share for its eligible shareholders.
