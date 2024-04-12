Dividend paying stocks: Goodluck India, Mold-Tek Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, SH Kelkar shares to trade ex-dividend
Dividend stocks: Goodluck India has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, Mold-Tek Technologies has declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Goodluck India Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, S H Kelkar and Company Ltd, and Sprayking Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 12 (Friday).
