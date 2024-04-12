Dividend stocks: Shares of Goodluck India Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited, S H Kelkar and Company Ltd, and Sprayking Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on April 12 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of the 3 companies have declared interim dividend and stock split for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 5 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on April 12.

Dividend paying stocks

Goodluck India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Goodluck India said the Board of Directors at a meeting approved the “Second Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. Rs. 2 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2023-24."

“The Company has fixed April 12, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of Second Interim Dividend and April 20, 2024 is fixed as the date of payment of Second Interim Dividend," it added.

Mold-Tek Technologies: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Mold-Tek Technologies said the Board of Directors “Declared an Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 100% i.e. ₹ 2.00/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 2.00/- per equity share." The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on or before Thursday, 2nd May, 2024, it added.

Mold-Tek Packaging: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Mold-Tek Packaging said: “the Board of Directors (“Board") of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 3 rd April, 2024, have, inter-alia, declared an Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 40% i.e. ₹ 2.00/- per equity share on face value of ₹ 5.00/- per equity share."

S H Kelkar: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, S H Kelkar said: “The Board has approved and declared an interim dividend of 7.5% i.e. Rs. 0.75/- per equity share on 13,82,40,801 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24."

Shares of Goodluck India, Mold-Tek Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, and S H Kelkar will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Stock split

Sprayking: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per share.

In a stock exchange filing, Sprayking said: “We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company passed the Resolution at the Board Meeting held today, 01% April, 2024, and fixed the ‘Record Date’ on ‘Friday, April 12, 2024 for the purpose of sub-division /split of each equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into five (5) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up."

Shares of Sprayking will trade ex-split on 12th April 2024 i.e. today.

