Dividend stocks: Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, and TIL Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 22 (Friday).

The Board of Directors of the 5 companies have declared interim dividend, stock split, and rights issue for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the 5 companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on March 22.

PFC dividend 2024

Power Finance Corporation has declared a third interim dividend ₹3.00 of per equity share for the fiscal year 2023-24.

With this, the total interim dividend for the fiscal year is ₹11 per share of ₹10 each.

In a stock exchange filing, Power Finance Corporation said the Board of Directors in its meeting approved the interim dividend of ₹3 per share having face value of ₹10 each.

Bharat Electronics dividend 2024

Bharat Electronics has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Bharat Electronics said: “We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 151h March, 2024, inter alia, has declared second interim dividend of ₹0.70/- (70%) per equity share of ₹1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The second interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration."

Mishra Dhatu Nigam dividend 2024

Mishra Dhatu Nigam has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.41 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Mishra Dhatu Nigam said: “This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 14th March, 2024 which commenced at 1200 hrs. and concluded at 1330 hrs. has interalia approved declaration of Interim Dividend Rs. 1.41 per equity share (@14.10%) of Rs. 10/-each for the financial year 2023-24. 2."

Shares of the 3 companies will trade ex-dividend on Friday.

Stock Split in March 2024

Refex Industries: The company has declared stock split from ₹10 per equity share to ₹2 per equity share.

Shares of Refex Industries will trade ex-split on Friday.

Rights Issue in March 2024

TIL Ltd: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

Shares of TIL Ltd will trade ex-rights on Friday.

