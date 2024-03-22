Dividend paying stocks PFC, BEL, Mishra Dhatu Nigam to trade ex-dividend today — March 22
Dividend stocks: PFC has declared a third interim dividend ₹3 of per equity share, BEL has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.70 per equity share
Dividend stocks: Shares of Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Refex Industries Limited, and TIL Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on March 22 (Friday).
