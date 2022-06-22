Dividend paying stocks: PNB, Union Bank turn ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 09:30 AM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: Board of directors of PNB has recommended a dividend of ₹0.64 per equity share for FY22
Dividend paying stocks: Two public sector banking shares Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India are turning ex-dividend stocks today. As per the information available on official BSE website, the board of directors of PNB has announced a dividend of ₹0.64 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 whereas Union Bank of India has announced a dividend of ₹1.90 per equity share for FY22. The Union Bank has announced dividend after a gap of 6 years while PNB has announced dividend after a gap of 7 years.