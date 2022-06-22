Dividend paying stocks: PNB, Union Bank turn ex-dividend today. Details here

Similarly, Union Bank of India informed Indian bourses about dividend payment recommendation citing, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting here today i.e., May 26, 2022 has accorded approval to convene the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Bank through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. l5T at Central Office, Mumbai (deemed venue) to declare Dividend of ₹l.90 per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2021-22." The record date for dividend payment has fixed on 23rd June 2022.