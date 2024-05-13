Dividend stocks: Shares of Standard Capital Markets Ltd and Franklin Industries Ltd will be in focus when the stock market opens on May 13 (Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors of the two companies have declared a special dividend and a rights issue of equity shares for their eligible shareholders.

The record date by the two companies to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their respective issues has been fixed on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dividend Standard Capital Markets: The company has declared a special dividend of ₹0.01 per equity share.

In a stock exchange filing, Standard Capital Markets said the Board of Directors approved “Declaration of special dividend as an interim dividend of 1% or ₹.01 on face value of ₹1/- each per equity share for the financial year 2023-24." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The payment shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration," the filing added.

Shares of Standard Capital Markets Ltd will trade ex-dividend on Monday.

Rights Issue Franklin Industries: The company has declared a rights issue of equity shares.

In a stock exchange filing, Franklin Industries Ltd said at a “meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board") dated 23rd January,2024 the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of ₹1 each (“Equity Shares") was approved by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs.49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fourty Nine Crores Only)."

Franklin Industries trades agricultural commodities, including wheat, rice, maize, and vegetables such as capsicum and tomato. The company also trades fruits such as mango, watermelon, and grapes, as well as other agricultural products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Franklin Industries Ltd will trade ex-rights on Monday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

