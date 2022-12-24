Dividend paying stocks: Other than stock price appreciation, a long term stock investor has various means of income like issuance of bonus shares, stock subdivision, buyback of shares, interim and final dividend, etc. A listed company rewards its long term investors from its reserves and these are some extra benefit that a long term stock investor enjoys over a short term investor or a trader.

Here we list out two dividend paying stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend next week:

1] Advani Hotels: .he board of directors of this small-cap company has fixed 29th December 2022 as record date for payment of dividend to its shareholders. The small-cap dividend paying company has already announced interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share to its shareholders who hold this stock on 29th December 202.

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses in regard to interim dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Limited ('the Company'), at their meeting held on Friday, December 16, 2022, inter-alia approved the following: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend (subject to tax deductible at source)* of Rs. 2.00 (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2022 - 2023. 2. Fixing the RECORD DATE as December 29, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Sunday, January 15, 2023."

2] Sarthak Metals: The board of directors of this small-cap metal company has fixed 30th December 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The small-cap metal company has already declared interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share to its shareholder who are eligible for interim dividend payment.

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses about the dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 43 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 20th December, 2022 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2021-22. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 19th January, 2023."

On record date for interim dividend payment, Sarthak Metals Ltd said, "Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, 30th December, 2022 has been fixed as ''Record Date'' to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.