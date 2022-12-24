Dividend paying stocks: These 2 stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

The small-cap company informed Indian bourses in regard to interim dividend payment citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Limited ('the Company'), at their meeting held on Friday, December 16, 2022, inter-alia approved the following: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend (subject to tax deductible at source)* of Rs. 2.00 (Rupees Two Only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2022 - 2023. 2. Fixing the RECORD DATE as December 29, 2022 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of Shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched on or before Sunday, January 15, 2023."