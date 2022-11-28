Dividend paying stocks: After buying in banking, IT and PSU stock of large-cap segment in the week gone by, traders and positional investors are eagerly waiting for the trickle down of this rally in mid-cap and small-cap segment as well. However, there are some other ways through which long-term investors may benefit. Payment of dividend is one such event that is expected this week at some of the listed companies.

Here we list out 4 dividend paying stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend this week:

1] Vedanta: After giving interim dividend of ₹19.50 per equity share in previous fiscal, the metal stock has announced interim dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share in current financial year. Vedanta informed Indian bourses about dividend payment citing, "In continuation to our Letter No. VEDL/Sec./SE/22-23/153 dated November 17, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 have approved Third Interim Dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share i.e. 1750% on face value of Re. 1/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to ₹6,505 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. We request you to kindly take the above information on record."

2] Milkfood: The board of directors of the company has fixed 30th November 2022 as record date for dividend payment to its eligible shareholders. As per the exchange communication of the company, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, 30th November, 2022 as the 'Record date' for determining eligibility of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23. We further agree to ensure that the time gap between the two record dates will at least be 30 days."

3] Gujarat Themis: The small-cap company is going to trade ex-dividend on 2nd December 2022. This means the stock will trade ex-dividend on Friday this week. The board of directors of the small-cap company has approved interim dividend of ₹4.40 per equity share for eligible shareholders of the company. The company informed Indian bourses about payment of interim dividend citing, "The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, considered and approved the following: 1. Declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of ₹4.40/- (Rupees Four and forty paise only) per equity share having face value of ₹5/- i.e. 88% aggregating to ? 6,39,26,289/- (Rupees Six Crore Thirty Nine lakhs twenty six thousand two hundred eighty nine only) 2. The Record date for the same is 2nd December,2022 This may be taken as compliance under the Listing Regulations."

4] Som Distilleries: This multibagger small-cap stock that has delivered 240 per cent return to its shareholders has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has approved 5 per cent interim dividend in its recent board meeting. As per the exchange filing of the small-cap company, "The Board considered and declared 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of 5% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs.5 per share, as on the Record date. Further, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Friday, December 2, 2022. The dividend shall be paid on or before December 17, 2022 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Friday, December 2, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."