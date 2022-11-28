Dividend paying stocks: These 4 shares to trade ex-dividend this week6 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: Out of these 4 shares, Som Distilleries is a multibagger stock
Dividend paying stocks: After buying in banking, IT and PSU stock of large-cap segment in the week gone by, traders and positional investors are eagerly waiting for the trickle down of this rally in mid-cap and small-cap segment as well. However, there are some other ways through which long-term investors may benefit. Payment of dividend is one such event that is expected this week at some of the listed companies.