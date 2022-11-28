Dividend paying stocks: These 4 shares to trade ex-dividend this week

4] Som Distilleries: This multibagger small-cap stock that has delivered 240 per cent return to its shareholders has fixed 2nd December 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has approved 5 per cent interim dividend in its recent board meeting. As per the exchange filing of the small-cap company, "The Board considered and declared 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 at the rate of 5% i.e. Rs. 0.25 per share on equity shares having face value of Rs.5 per share, as on the Record date. Further, the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors shall be Friday, December 2, 2022. The dividend shall be paid on or before December 17, 2022 to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the closure of business hours of Friday, December 2, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}