Dividend paying stocks: These 5 chemical stocks to trade ex-dividend this week3 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 12:31 PM IST
- These 5 dividend paying chemical stocks have delivered up to 350 per cent return in last 5 years
Listen to this article
Dividend paying stocks: A long term stock investor doesn't earn from appreciation in its portfolio stocks, it has various other avenues for revenue. Bonus shares, share buyback, dividend payment, rights issued by the listed companies, etc. are some other sources of income that long term positional investors enjoy over a period of time. That's why ace investors often found advising that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. One should holed a stock as long as one can and enjoy the above-mentioned incomes along with stock price appreciation.