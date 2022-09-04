Dividend paying stocks: A long term stock investor doesn't earn from appreciation in its portfolio stocks, it has various other avenues for revenue. Bonus shares, share buyback, dividend payment, rights issued by the listed companies, etc. are some other sources of income that long term positional investors enjoy over a period of time. That's why ace investors often found advising that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. One should holed a stock as long as one can and enjoy the above-mentioned incomes along with stock price appreciation.

Out of the big list of dividend paying stocks, here we list out 5 chemical stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend this week:

1] Bharat Rasayan: The board of directors of the chemical company has approved and announced final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share i.e. 15 per cent on the fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The company board has also fixed 6th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment, which means the chemical stock will trade ex-dividend on 5th September 2022 i.e. on Monday this week. The chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. It has delivered over 300 per cent return to its shareholders in recent years.

2] Mangalore Chemicals: The company board has announced final dividend of ₹1.20 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The chemical company's board of directors has fixed 6th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. This means the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 5th September 2022 i.e. on Monday this week.

3] Vipul Organics: The small-cap chemical stock has declared final dividend of ₹0.90 per equity shares and the board of directors of the chemical stock has fixed 7th September 2022 as record date for payment of final dividend. This means the dividend paying stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 6th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday this week.

4] Vinati Organics: The board of directors of the chemical company has approved and declared final dividend of ₹6.50 for teh financial year 2021-22. The company board has also fixed record date for dividend payment on 7th September 2022 that means the chemical stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 6th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday this week. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. It has delivered over 350 per cent return in last 5 years.

5] Chemfab Alkalis: The small-cap chemical company has announced final dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company's board has fixed 8th September 2022 as record date for dividend payment, which means the chemical stock will trade ex-dividend on 7th September 2022 i.e. on Wednesday. The chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. In last one years, this multibagger stock has given 120 per cent return to its shareholders.