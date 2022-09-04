Dividend paying stocks: These 5 chemical stocks to trade ex-dividend this week

1] Bharat Rasayan: The board of directors of the chemical company has approved and announced final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share i.e. 15 per cent on the fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The company board has also fixed 6th September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment, which means the chemical stock will trade ex-dividend on 5th September 2022 i.e. on Monday this week. The chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. It has delivered over 300 per cent return to its shareholders in recent years.

