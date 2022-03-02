Dividend paying stocks: These 5 companies to give interim dividend in March

Dividend paying stocks: Stock market investors not just earn from the rise in share price of their portfolio stocks. They also earn from the dividend and bonus announced by the company from time to time. So, it becomes important for secondary market enthusiasts to know the names of stocks that are going to pay dividends in near future.

Here we list out 5 stocks that will give interim dividend in March 2022:

1] VIP Industries: Board of Directors of VIP Industries has approved interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY 2021-22. Record date for interim dividend has been fixed on 9th March 2022 and it will be paid on or after 15th March 2022.

In its latest exchange communication, VIP industries declared about the interim dividend citing, "In continuation to our letter dated 17th February, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 1st March, 2022 has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22 shall be paid on or after 15th March, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Wednesday, 9th March, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend.

2] Vedanta: Metal major is going to announce its third interim dividend today. In its latest exchange communication, Vedanta management had informed that Board of Directors of the company will consider and approve third interim dividend on 2nd March 2022. Company also informed that the record date has been fixed on 10th March 2022.

Vedanta informed about the interim dividend proposal citing, "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board") on Wednesday, March 02, 2022, will consider and approve Third Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2021-22. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, March 10, 2022."

3] EID Parry: Sugar manufacturer company has informed Indian exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th February 2022, have declared second interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. Th Board of Directors of the company has fixed record date for interim dividend on 3rd March 2022 whereas interim dividend will be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or before 23rd March 2022.

Sugar manufacturer company informed about the second interim dividend in its exchange communication citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today (the February 28, 2022) have declared second interim dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paise only) per equity share (550%) of the face value of Re. l/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The Company has fixed March 11, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or after March 25, 2022 but within 30 days from the date of declaration of interim dividend as provided under the Companies Act, 2013."

4] Shriram Transport Finance Company: The company has informed Indian exchanges that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 05, 2022, inter alia, to consider the recommendation of Second Interim Dividend for Financial year 2021-22. Further in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Trading Window shall remain closed for all Designated Persons from February 28, 2022 till 48 (forty-eight) hours from the date of said Board Meeting. Record date for interim dividend has been fixed on 14th March 2022.

Shriram Transport Finance Company informed about the second interim dividend citing, "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, to inter-alia, consider the recommendation of Second Interim Dividend for Financial year 2021-22. For the purpose of payment of the said interim dividend, if so approved by the Board of Directors, the “Record date" will be Monday, March 14, 2022."

5] Metro Brands: This Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company has informed Indian exchanges that the it has fixed March 19, 2022 as the 'record date' for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The board meeting date to consider and approve interim dividend has been fixed on 7th March 2022.

Metro Brands company informed about the decision related to interim dividend and said, "we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Metro Brands Limited will be held on Monday, March 07, 2022 inter alia to consider declaration of an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of aforesaid interim dividend shall be March 19, 2022, subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors."

