Dividend paying stocks: These 5 companies to give interim dividend in March

Sugar manufacturer company informed about the second interim dividend in its exchange communication citing, "We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today (the February 28, 2022) have declared second interim dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paise only) per equity share (550%) of the face value of Re. l/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The Company has fixed March 11, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or after March 25, 2022 but within 30 days from the date of declaration of interim dividend as provided under the Companies Act, 2013."