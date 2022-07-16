Dividend paying stocks: A stock market investor doesn't earn only due to rise in its portfolio stocks but there some other means of income as well. Dividend payment being announced by the listed companies is one way of earnings for the shareholders even when the stock has trade sideways or even went through correction. Generally, investors await dividend announcement during the result season as dividend payment is considered as sharing the income with shareholders.

As we are going through the result season, a good number of listed companies are going to trade ex-dividend in upcoming sessions. Here we list out 5 dividend paying stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend next week:

1] Blue Dart Express: The board of directors of this company has recommended dividend payment of ₹35 per equity share in the financial year 2021-22, which is subject to approval by its members and shareholders during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 27th July 2022. The company board has also fixed record 19th July 2022 date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. Hence, the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 18th July 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the FY22. It had traded ex-dividend for this ₹25 per equity share dividend on 8th February 2022.

2] Federal Bank: The board of directors of this south Indian bank has recommended final dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. The company board has also fixed 20th July 2022 as record date for dividend payment. So, Federal Bank will trade ex-dividend on 19th July 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. This is highest dividend in the last seven years as Federal Bank had announced a dividend of ₹2.20 per equity share for FY14.

Federal Bank had announced this final dividend for FY22 in exchange filing in May 2022 citing, "The Board of the Bank has also recommended the payment of final Dividend @ ₹1.80 per equity share of the face value Rs. 2 each (90%) for the financial year 2021-22 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank."

3] HCL Technologies: The board of directors of this IT company has announced an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors has fixed record date for dividend payment on 20th July 2022 that means the IT stock will trade ex-dividend on 19th July 2022.

"The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Record date of July 20, 2022, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 2, 2022," HCL Tech Ltd said in its exchange filing.

4] Hindustan Zinc: In continuation to letter dated July 08, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, the board of directors of Hindustan Zinc approved an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share i.e. 1050% per cent on face value of ₹2 per share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to ₹8873.17 crores.

"The record date for the purpose of payment of interim, as already communicated is Thursday, July 21, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," company said in exchange filing. Hence, the company is expected to turn ex-dividend stock on Wednesday next week.

5] Larsen & Tubro (L&T): The Company has fixed Friday, 22nd July 2022 as the record date to determine the members entitled to receive the proposed dividend of ₹22.00 per share of face value ₹2 each for the year ended 31st March 2022. Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid on or before Monday, 8th August 2022.