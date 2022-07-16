Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend next week3 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 01:38 PM IST
- Federal Bank, HCL Tech, Hindustan Zinc are some of the dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week
Dividend paying stocks: A stock market investor doesn't earn only due to rise in its portfolio stocks but there some other means of income as well. Dividend payment being announced by the listed companies is one way of earnings for the shareholders even when the stock has trade sideways or even went through correction. Generally, investors await dividend announcement during the result season as dividend payment is considered as sharing the income with shareholders.