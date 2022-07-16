Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend next week

1] Blue Dart Express: The board of directors of this company has recommended dividend payment of ₹35 per equity share in the financial year 2021-22, which is subject to approval by its members and shareholders during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 27th July 2022. The company board has also fixed record 19th July 2022 date for finalising the eligible shareholders for dividend payment. Hence, the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 18th July 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the FY22. It had traded ex-dividend for this ₹25 per equity share dividend on 8th February 2022.

