Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this month

4] ICICI Securities: In recent exchange filing the brokerage company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company will, inter alia, consider approval of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, at its Meeting to be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The record date for the purpose of the payment of interim dividend, if declared, at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 shall be Tuesday, November 1, 2022." Hence, ICICI Securities shares will trade ex-dividend this month on 31st October 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}