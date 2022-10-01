Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this month

Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this month3 min read . 01:17 PM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: Asian Paints, Angel One, ICICI Securities, ICICI Lombard and Jai Corp shares are going to trade ex-dividend this month
Dividend paying stocks: Month of October is not just the beginning of a new quarter but is also comes with result season. AS stock investors await result season with a hope of dividend, bonus shares and other rewards from their stockholding company during announcement of quarterly results. However, some companies have already announced dividends. Here we list out 5 dividend paying companies that are going to trade ex-dividend this month:
1] Jai Corp: The board of directors of jai Corp Ltd has approved and announced 50 per cent dividend payment for the financial year 2021-22. The company board also fixed record date for dividend payment on 21st October 2022 that means the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 20th October 2022.
"The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th May 2022, recommended a dividend of Re. 0.50 per share on 17,84,49,410 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re.11- each for the financial year 2021-22. No dividend was recommended on the 44,600 equity shares forfeited but not cancelled or re-issued."
2] Angel One: The board of directors of the company are yet to decided how much dividend they would give to the company's shareholders but is for sure that they will give dividend this month. The company board has announced record date for dividend payment on 21st October 2022, which means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 20th October 2022.
3] ICICI Lombard: The dividend paying stock is yet to announce the quantity of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. However, the board of directors of ICICI Lombard has fixed 28th October 2022 as record date for dividend payment. So, the stock will trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022. In July 2022, the stock traded -ex-dividend for payment of ₹5 final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
4] ICICI Securities: In recent exchange filing the brokerage company said, "The Board of Directors of the Company will, inter alia, consider approval of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 and declaration of interim dividend, if any, at its Meeting to be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The record date for the purpose of the payment of interim dividend, if declared, at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 shall be Tuesday, November 1, 2022." Hence, ICICI Securities shares will trade ex-dividend this month on 31st October 2022.
5] Asian Paints: In recent exchange filing the chemical company informed, "The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 20th October, 2022, inter alia, to consider the following: 1. Approval of audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2022; 2. Approval of unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2022; and 3. Declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023. The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be Tuesday, 1st November, 2022."
Therefore, Asian Paints shares are going to trade ex-dividend this month on 31st October 2022.
