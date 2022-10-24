Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this week

Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this week4 min read . 10:52 AM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: ICICI Lombard shares will trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022
Dividend paying stocks: As stock market investors are getting ready for Muhurat trading session today at 6:15 PM, they are advised to know about other avenues for revenue from their stock holdings as long term investors get an additional income from buyback of shares, bonus share issue, interim and final dividend, rights issue, etc. In this truncated week for stock markets, a good number of stocks are going to trade ex-dividend.
Here we list out details of dividend paying stocks that are in focus this week:
1] Cyient: The board of directors of this multinational tech company has fixed 27th October 2022 as record date for interim dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23. So, the stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 25th October 2022 or on Tuesday this week as 26th October will be stock market holiday for Diwali Balipratiprada. The company board has already approved interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share. The tech company also announced that interim dividend will be paid by 9th November 2022.
Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the record date for dividend payment, Cyient Ltd said, "This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share (i.e.200%) on par value of Rs. 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23," adding, "Further, this is to inform that 27 October 2022 is fixed as the record date for the above purpose and the dividend will be paid by 9 November 2022."
2] ICICI Lombard: The board of directors of this insurance company has fixed 28th October 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The company board has announced ₹4.50 per share dividend for its eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on ex-date basis that means ICICI Lombard shares will trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022.
Informing Indian exchanges about dividend payment approval, ICICI Lombard said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 52 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, have approved inter alia declaration and Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 45.0% of face value of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Friday, October 28, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders on or before Wednesday, November 16, 2022."
3] Infosys: The Indian IT major has announced interim dividend of ₹16.50 per equity share for its eligible shareholders. The board of directors of the company has declared interim dividend record date on 28th October 2022 on ex-date basis. This means Infosys shares will trade ex-dividend on 27th October 2022 i.e. on Thursday this week.
"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (“Board") of Infosys Limited ( “Company") at its meeting declared an interim dividend of ₹16.50/- per equity share. Fixed October 28, 2022 as record date for interim dividend and November 10, 2022 as payout date," Infosys said in its exchange communication.
4] Focus Business Solutions: The small-cap company has announced interim dividend of ₹0.38 per equity share for its eligible shareholders. The company has also announced record date for dividend payment on 27th October 2022 i.e. on Thursday this week. The company has revised its record date for interim dividend payment.
"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, Monday, October, 17, 2022, at the registered Office of the Company situated at 703, Rajhans Complex, Nr. Kadiwala School, Ring Road, Surat-395002, has inter-alia: 1. Considered and approved first interim dividend of Rs. 0.38 per Equity Share i.e. 3.8% on face value of Re. 10/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 8.44 Lakhs. Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Thursday, October 27, 2022," the small-cap company said.
5] KPI Green Energy: The small-cap company has declared record date for interim dividend payment on 31st October 2022 on ex-date basis. This means, the small-cap stock will trade ex-dividend on 28th October 2022 i.e. on Friday this week. The small-cap company has declared interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share after giving ₹0.30 per equity share dividend in August 2022.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
