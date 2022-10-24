Dividend paying stocks: These 5 shares to trade ex-dividend this week

Informing Indian exchanges about dividend payment approval, ICICI Lombard said, "Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33, 52 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, have approved inter alia declaration and Payment of interim dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share i.e. at the rate of 45.0% of face value of Rs. 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Friday, October 28, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders on or before Wednesday, November 16, 2022."

