2] GIC Housing Finance: The board of directors of the housing finance company has announced final dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for financial year 2021-22. The company has already given an interim dividend of ₹4.0 per equity share in September 2021. So, net dividend announced by the company is ₹8.50 per equity share. The company board has fixed 2nd September 2022 as record date for dividend payment that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 1st September 2022 this week. GIC Housing Finance share price today is around ₹147 and annual dividend being announced by the company is ₹8.50 ( ₹4.5 + ₹4.0). So, annual dividend yield by GIC Housing Finance is around 5.80 per cent.

