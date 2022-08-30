Dividend paying stocks: These 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend this week. Do you own any of them?2 min read . 02:11 PM IST
- Dividend paying stocks: One of these shares have given 1:1 bonus shares to its shareholders in September 2021
Dividend paying stocks: A stock investor don't earn from the share price appreciation only. There are various other avenues to make money. Dividend announcement from the company is one of those avenues. In this week, a good number of stocks are going to trade ex-dividend. Here we list out 5 dividend paying stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend this week:
1] Power Finance Corporation: The board of directors of the company has recommended and approved an interim dividend of ₹2.25 per equity share. The board has fixed 2nd September 2022 record date for finalising eligible shareholders for dividend paying that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 1st September 2022. Power Finance share price today is ₹119.50 apiece on NSE that means current dividend yield of the stock is around 1.90.
2] GIC Housing Finance: The board of directors of the housing finance company has announced final dividend of ₹4.50 per equity share for financial year 2021-22. The company has already given an interim dividend of ₹4.0 per equity share in September 2021. So, net dividend announced by the company is ₹8.50 per equity share. The company board has fixed 2nd September 2022 as record date for dividend payment that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 1st September 2022 this week. GIC Housing Finance share price today is around ₹147 and annual dividend being announced by the company is ₹8.50 ( ₹4.5 + ₹4.0). So, annual dividend yield by GIC Housing Finance is around 5.80 per cent.
3] Lakshmi Mills Company: The board of directors of the company has fixed 2nd September 2022 as record date for dividend payment that means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 1st September 2022 this week. The company has announced final dividend of ₹25 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. the company has already announced and given ₹15 interim dividend to its shareholders in September 2021. So, total annual dividend given by the company is ₹40 ( ₹25 + ₹15) in FY22. Lakshmi Mills Company share price today is around ₹4,575 apiece that means annual dividend yield of the company is 0.90 per cent.
4] APL Apollo Tubes: The board of directors of the company has fixed 3rd September 2022 record date for final dividend payment, which means the stock will trade ex-dividend on 5th September. The company board has announced final dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share. The company had given 1:1 bonus shares to its shareholders in September 2021. So, FY22 has remained a great year for the shareholders of APL Apollo Tubes.
5] TVS Srichakra Limited: The stock is set to trade ex-dividend on 2nd September 2022. The board of directors of the company has announced ₹16.30 per equity share final dividend for financial year 2021-22 which is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share interim dividend given in August 2021.
