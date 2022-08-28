Dividend paying stocks help an investor earn without offloading their shareholding in the stock. It also helps an investor to earn irrespective of stock's upside or downside movement. that's why, some people prefer to keep dividend paying stocks in their portfolio. For such people, it would be interesting to know that some multibagger stocks are going to trade ex-dividend next month.

Here we list out 5 dividend paying multibagger stocks that are going to trade ex-dividend in September 2022:

1] Panchsheel Organics: After giving bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 in December 2021, the board of directors have fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for dividend payment of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. Hence, the stock will trade ex-dividend on 22nd September 2022. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it has doubled shareholders money in 2022 whereas in last one year, it has given more than 500 per cent return to its shareholders.

2] Vidhi Specialty: Shares of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd are going to trade ex-dividend on 22nd September 2022 as board of directors of the chemical specialty company has fixed 23rd September 2022 as record date for final dividend payment of ₹0.40 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹0.40 per equity share paid in November 2021. After ushering in new financial year 2022-23, this stock has remained under the heat of profit-booking, but in last five years, this chemical specialty stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. In this period this, multibagger stock has surged from around ₹63 to ₹377 apiece levels, giving around 500 per cent return to its positional investors.

3] Gujarat Alkalies: Shares of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited are going to trade ex-dividend on 21st September 2022 as board of directors of this chemical stock has fixed record date for dividend payment on 22nd September 2022. The board of this chemical company has recommended and approved final dividend of ₹10 per equity share to the eligible shareholders. This chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India as the stock has doubled shareholders money in last one year.

4] Black Rose Industries: This small-cap stock is going to trade ex-dividend on 21st September 2022 as board of directors of this small-cap company has fixed record date for special dividend payment of ₹0.20 per equity share and final dividend payment of ₹0.55 per equity share. This final dividend and special dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹0.45 announced and given in September 2021 for the financial year 2021-22. Black Rose Industries shares are under sell-off heat for some times but in long term, it has delivered stellar return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this industrial stock has surged from ₹22.75 to ₹188.80 apiece levels, logging around 725 per cent rise in this period.

5] Pitti Engineering: The board of directors of this small-cap company has announced final dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividends of announced and paid in FY22. The company has given interim dividend of ₹0.3750 per equity share in August 2021, ₹0.40 per equity share in November 2021 and ₹0.40 per equity share in February 2022. These announcements are like icing on the cake for its shareholders as the stock has already delivered more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. The board of directors of the company has fixed 16th September 2022 as record date for dividend payment that means the multibagger stock will trade ex-dividend on 15th September 2022.