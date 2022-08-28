Dividend paying stocks: These multibagger stocks to trade ex-dividend next month

5] Pitti Engineering: The board of directors of this small-cap company has announced final dividend of ₹0.85 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividends of announced and paid in FY22. The company has given interim dividend of ₹0.3750 per equity share in August 2021, ₹0.40 per equity share in November 2021 and ₹0.40 per equity share in February 2022. These announcements are like icing on the cake for its shareholders as the stock has already delivered more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year. The board of directors of the company has fixed 16th September 2022 as record date for dividend payment that means the multibagger stock will trade ex-dividend on 15th September 2022.