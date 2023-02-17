Dividend paying stock: Vedanta shares are one of the dividend paying stocks that has awarded its shareholding by whopping interim and final dividend after April 2022 to till date i.e. in FY23. As per the information available on official BSE website — bseindia.com, Vedanta has declared four interim dividends in current financial year and grand total of the interim dividend given by the metal major is ₹81 per Vedanta share. If we compare this ₹81 dividend given by the company in financial year 2022-23, annual dividend yield of Vedanta comes at 20 per cent.

