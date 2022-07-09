Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dividend payout ratio: How to use it to your advantage? MintGenie explains

Dividend payout ratio: How to use it to your advantage? MintGenie explains

BEL had earlier announced interim dividend of 1.40 per equity share
2 min read . 03:05 PM ISTMintGenie Team

  • Dividends have been a very popular way of rewarding shareholders for a firm. Let’s understand what a dividend payout ratio is and how it can help in choosing the right stocks.

For a number of firms, paying dividends is a matter of pride. Many companies have been paying dividends to their shareholders for decades. A dividend is a reward, companies pay to their shareholders for investing in their equity. It is an amount paid at regular intervals to shareholders out of the company's profit.

The board of directors of the company decide upon an amount, they would like to pay the shareholders from its profits. However, it is not mandatory for every firm to pay a dividend.

Dividend payout ratio

A dividend payout ratio is the ratio of the total dividends paid by the firm in relation to its net earnings for a specific period. It is basically the percentage of earnings that have been given out to shareholders as dividends.

For example, if the company's dividend payout ratio is 20 percent. This implies that it has paid 20 percent of its total earnings as dividends to shareholders while retaining the remaining 80 percent.

The amount not paid as dividends is used for corporate purposes like expansion, research and development, repayment of the debt, operational investments, etc. This amount is known as retained earnings.

Calculations

A dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing the total dividends paid during a specified time by the earnings of the firm during that period.

Dividend payout ratio = Dividends paid / Net earnings

For example, if a firm has paid 20 lakh in dividends in one quarter and has net earnings of 1.2 crore in that period. Then the payout ratio will be 20,00,000/1,20,00,000 = 0/16 or 16.66 percent.

Another way to calculate the ratio is on the basis of per share. For this, you divide dividend per share from earnings per share.

Dividend Payout ratio = Dividends per share/earnings per share

Earnings per share = Net income/ total outstanding shares

For example, a firm has announced a dividend of 2 per share and has 20 lakh total outstanding shares. The earnings have come out at 1 crore.

Then first EPS = 1,00,00,000/20,00,000 = 5

and Payout Ratio = 2/5 = 0.4 or 40 percent

The payout ratio is 0 percent for firms that do not pay dividends and 100 percent for those that pay out their entire net income as dividends.

 

