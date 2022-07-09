Dividend payout ratio: How to use it to your advantage? MintGenie explains

Dividends have been a very popular way of rewarding shareholders for a firm. Let’s understand what a dividend payout ratio is and how it can help in choosing the right stocks.
For a number of firms, paying dividends is a matter of pride. Many companies have been paying dividends to their shareholders for decades. A dividend is a reward, companies pay to their shareholders for investing in their equity. It is an amount paid at regular intervals to shareholders out of the company's profit.
The board of directors of the company decide upon an amount, they would like to pay the shareholders from its profits. However, it is not mandatory for every firm to pay a dividend.
A dividend payout ratio is the ratio of the total dividends paid by the firm in relation to its net earnings for a specific period. It is basically the percentage of earnings that have been given out to shareholders as dividends.
For example, if the company's dividend payout ratio is 20 percent. This implies that it has paid 20 percent of its total earnings as dividends to shareholders while retaining the remaining 80 percent.
The amount not paid as dividends is used for corporate purposes like expansion, research and development, repayment of the debt, operational investments, etc. This amount is known as retained earnings.